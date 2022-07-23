Textbook Question
Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH
2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2
3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br
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Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH
2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2
3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br
Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
4. CH3CH2CH2NHCH3
5. CH3CH2CH2COOH
6. CH3CH2CH2CH2F
Rank the following compounds from highest boiling to lowest boiling:
In which solvent would cyclohexane have the lowest solubility: 1-pentanol, diethyl ether, ethanol, or hexane?
Which of the following compounds forms hydrogen bonds between its molecules?
1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH
2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2
3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br
Explain why
c. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than HF 120 °C2.
d. HF 120 °C2 has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).