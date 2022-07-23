Step 2: Compare the boiling points of H2O and CH3OH. Both molecules can form hydrogen bonds due to the presence of highly electronegative atoms (oxygen) bonded to hydrogen. However, H2O can form stronger and more extensive hydrogen bonding networks because each water molecule has two hydrogen atoms and two lone pairs on oxygen, allowing it to act as both a hydrogen bond donor and acceptor. CH3OH, on the other hand, has only one hydrogen atom available for hydrogen bonding and fewer lone pairs. This results in weaker intermolecular forces in CH3OH compared to H2O, leading to a lower boiling point for CH3OH.