Ring Strain in Cycloalkanes

Ring strain in cycloalkanes arises from the angle strain and torsional strain present in cyclic structures. Cyclohexane, for example, is the most stable due to its ability to adopt a chair conformation that minimizes strain. In the case of cis and trans isomers of cyclohexane derivatives, the conformation adopted by the substituents can significantly impact the overall stability of the molecule, with trans isomers often being more stable due to reduced steric interactions.