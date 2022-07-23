Which compound is more stable: cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane or trans-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane?
For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one axial in each of the chair conformers:
a. cis-1,2-
b. trans-1,2-
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Chair Conformation
Equatorial vs. Axial Substituents
Cis and Trans Isomerism
Draw the more stable chair conformer of cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane.
For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one axial in each of the chair conformers:
e. cis-1,4-
f. trans-1,4-
a. Draw Newman projections of the two conformers of trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane.
b. Which of the conformers predominates at equilibrium?
Which has a higher percentage of the diequatorial-substituted conformer compared with the diaxialsubstituted conformer: trans-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane or cis-1-tert-butyl-3-methylcyclohexane?
For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one axial in each of the chair conformers:
c. cis-1,3-
d. trans-1,3-