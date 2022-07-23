For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(b) the C—N—C bond angle in a secondary amine
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
b.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
c.
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(a) the C—O—C bond angle in an ether
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(d) the C—N—C bond angle in a quaternary ammonium salt