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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 30d
Chapter 4, Problem 30d

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
d. Chemical structure of a cyclohexane with an amine group (NH2) indicating a primary amine.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the given amine. Look at the number of alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom to determine whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine. A primary amine has one alkyl group attached to the nitrogen, a secondary amine has two, and a tertiary amine has three.
Step 2: Determine the systematic name of the amine. Use IUPAC nomenclature rules to name the compound. Start by identifying the longest carbon chain attached to the nitrogen and name it as an alkyl group. Add the suffix '-amine' to indicate the presence of the amine functional group.
Step 3: Check if the amine has a common name. Common names are often used for simple amines and are based on the alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen. For example, methylamine is the common name for CH3NH2.
Step 4: Confirm the classification of the amine (primary, secondary, or tertiary) based on the number of alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom. This classification is important for understanding the chemical reactivity and properties of the compound.
Step 5: Write down both the systematic name and the common name (if applicable), along with the classification of the amine. Ensure that the names and classification are consistent with the structure provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They are classified based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom: primary amines have one carbon group, secondary amines have two, and tertiary amines have three. Understanding the structure of amines is crucial for naming and identifying their classification.
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Systematic Naming

Systematic naming, or IUPAC nomenclature, is a standardized method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure. For amines, the name typically includes the longest carbon chain attached to the nitrogen, followed by the suffix '-amine.' This systematic approach ensures that each compound has a unique name that reflects its molecular structure, which is essential for clear communication in chemistry.
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Common Names

Common names are traditional names used for chemical compounds that may not follow systematic naming conventions. Many amines have well-known common names, often derived from their source or structure, such as 'ethylamine' for a primary amine derived from ethyl alcohol. Recognizing these common names is important for understanding and communicating about amines in both academic and practical contexts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

a.

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Textbook Question

Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.

(b) the C—N—C bond angle in a secondary amine

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Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

b.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

c.

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Textbook Question

Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.

(a) the C—O—C bond angle in an ether

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Textbook Question

Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.

(d) the C—N—C bond angle in a quaternary ammonium salt

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