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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 30a
Chapter 4, Problem 30a

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a. Structural representation of an amine with an amino group (NH2) attached to a carbon chain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of an amine. Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH₃) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They are classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom.
Step 2: Examine the given structure of the amine (not provided in the problem statement). Identify the number of alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Use this information to determine whether the amine is primary (one group), secondary (two groups), or tertiary (three groups).
Step 3: Assign the systematic name of the amine. Systematic naming follows IUPAC rules, where the alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen are named as substituents, and the suffix '-amine' is added. For example, CH₃NH₂ is named methylamine.
Step 4: Check if the amine has a common name. Many simple amines have widely used common names, such as methylamine or ethylamine. If the structure matches one of these, note the common name.
Step 5: Summarize the classification (primary, secondary, or tertiary), systematic name, and common name (if applicable) for the given amine structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They are classified based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom: primary amines have one carbon group, secondary amines have two, and tertiary amines have three. Understanding the structure of amines is crucial for naming them systematically and identifying their classification.
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Systematic Naming

Systematic naming in organic chemistry follows the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) rules, which provide a standardized method for naming chemical compounds. For amines, the naming involves identifying the longest carbon chain attached to the nitrogen and using suffixes or prefixes to denote the presence of the amine functional group. This systematic approach ensures clarity and consistency in chemical communication.
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Common Names

Common names are traditional names used for chemical compounds that may not follow systematic naming conventions. They often arise from historical usage or specific characteristics of the compound. For amines, common names can include trivial names based on the structure or source of the compound, which can be helpful for quick identification but may lack the precision of systematic names.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

d.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

b.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:

e. N,N-dimethyl-3-pentanamine

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Textbook Question

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:

c. 5-methyl-1-hexanamine

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Textbook Question

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:

f. cyclohexylethylmethylamine

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