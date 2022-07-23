For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
d.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
c.
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
e. N,N-dimethyl-3-pentanamine
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
f. cyclohexylethylmethylamine
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(a) the C—O—C bond angle in an ether