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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 30b
Chapter 4, Problem 30b

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
b. Cyclohexylamine structure with an amine group, indicating it is a primary amine.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the given amine. Look at the nitrogen atom and count the number of alkyl or aryl groups directly attached to it. This will help determine whether the amine is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Step 2: Assign the systematic name of the amine. For primary amines, the parent chain is named by replacing the '-e' of the alkane name with '-amine.' For secondary and tertiary amines, use the 'N-' prefix to indicate substituents attached to the nitrogen atom.
Step 3: Check if the amine has a common name. For simple amines, the common name is often derived by listing the alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen in alphabetical order, followed by the word 'amine.'
Step 4: Determine whether the amine is primary, secondary, or tertiary. A primary amine has one alkyl or aryl group attached to the nitrogen, a secondary amine has two, and a tertiary amine has three.
Step 5: Combine all the information: the systematic name, the common name (if applicable), and the classification (primary, secondary, or tertiary) to fully describe the amine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They are classified based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom: primary amines have one carbon group, secondary amines have two, and tertiary amines have three. Understanding the structure of amines is crucial for naming and identifying their classification.
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Systematic Naming

Systematic naming, or IUPAC nomenclature, is a standardized method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure. For amines, the name typically includes the longest carbon chain attached to the nitrogen, followed by the suffix '-amine.' This systematic approach ensures that each compound has a unique name that reflects its molecular structure, which is essential for clear communication in chemistry.
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Common Names

Common names are traditional names used for chemical compounds that may not follow systematic naming conventions. Many amines have well-known common names, such as methylamine or ethylamine, which are often derived from the alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen. Recognizing these common names is important for understanding the historical context and usage of these compounds in various applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

a.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

d.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:

e. N,N-dimethyl-3-pentanamine

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Textbook Question

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:

f. cyclohexylethylmethylamine

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Textbook Question

Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.

(a) the C—O—C bond angle in an ether

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