Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?
d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?
e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?
d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?
e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
e. 2-methyl-4-(1-methylethyl)octane
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
a. Give the systematic name for each of the isomers.
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
b. Give a common name for each isomer that has a common name.
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
f. 2,6-dimethyl-4-(2-methylpropyl)decane
For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:
a. Draw the Newman projection of the most stable conformer.
b. Draw the Newman projection of the least stable conformer.