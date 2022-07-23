Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
b.
Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
b.
Are the following compounds primary, secondary, or tertiary?
a.
b.
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
c. 5-methyl-1-hexanamine
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
b. N-ethylethanamine
Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
c.
d.
Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
e.