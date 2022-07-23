Textbook Question
Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
a.
b.
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Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
a.
b.
Which isomers contain an isopropyl group?
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Which isomers contain a tert-butyl group?
Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has
(a) only primary and secondary hydrogens.
Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has
(c) one tertiary hydrogen