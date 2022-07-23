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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 13c,d
Chapter 4, Problem 13c,d

Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This will be the parent chain, and in this case, it is a ten-carbon chain.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent. This ensures the lowest possible numbers for the substituents.
Step 3: Identify each substituent attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups like methyl (CH₃), ethyl (C₂H₅), propyl (C₃H₇), etc.
Step 4: Assign a common name to each substituent based on its structure. For example, a CH₃ group is commonly known as a 'methyl' group.
Step 5: Provide a parenthetical name for each substituent, which typically involves the number of carbon atoms in the substituent followed by '-yl'. For example, a two-carbon substituent is named 'ethyl' and parenthetically as '(C₂H₅)'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substituents in Organic Chemistry

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. They can significantly influence the chemical properties and reactivity of the molecule. Common examples include alkyl groups, halogens, and functional groups. Understanding how to identify and name these substituents is crucial for proper nomenclature.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides a systematic method for naming organic compounds. This includes rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the chain, and naming substituents based on their position. Familiarity with IUPAC nomenclature is essential for accurately conveying the structure of organic molecules.
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Common vs. Parenthetical Names

In organic chemistry, common names are often simpler and more widely recognized, while parenthetical names follow IUPAC rules and provide a systematic description of the compound. For example, 'ethyl' is a common name, while 'ethane' is its parenthetical name. Understanding the distinction between these naming conventions is important for clear communication in chemical literature.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Which isomers contain an isopropyl group?

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Which isomers contain a tert-butyl group?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has

(a) only primary and secondary hydrogens.

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has

(c) one tertiary hydrogen

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