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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 13a,b
Chapter 4, Problem 13a,b

Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
a.
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule, which will serve as the parent hydrocarbon. In this case, it is a ten-carbon chain, making it a decane.
Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent. This will help in assigning the lowest possible numbers to the substituents.
Identify and name each substituent group attached to the main carbon chain. Common substituents include methyl, ethyl, propyl, etc. Use common names for these groups.
Assign a locant (number) to each substituent based on its position on the carbon chain. This is done by the number assigned to the carbon atom to which the substituent is attached.
Combine the locants and names of the substituents with the name of the parent hydrocarbon. Use parentheses to indicate the position of each substituent in the IUPAC name, and list substituents in alphabetical order if there are multiple different groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of organic compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines for naming compounds, which include identifying the longest carbon chain, naming substituents, and indicating their positions on the chain. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming organic molecules.
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Substituents in Organic Chemistry

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. Common examples include alkyl groups (like methyl or ethyl) and functional groups (like hydroxyl or carboxyl). Identifying and naming these substituents correctly is crucial for providing a complete and accurate name for the compound.
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Parent Chain Identification

The parent chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, which serves as the foundation for naming the compound. When identifying the parent chain, one must consider the number of carbon atoms and the presence of substituents. This identification is vital for determining the base name of the compound and ensuring that all substituents are correctly positioned.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name

c.

d.

755
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Textbook Question

Which isomers contain an isopropyl group?

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Textbook Question

Which isomers contain a tert-butyl group?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has

(a) only primary and secondary hydrogens.

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Textbook Question

How many isomers have common names?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has

(c) one tertiary hydrogen

1940
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