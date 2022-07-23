Textbook Question
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
c. 2,3,3,4-tetramethylheptane
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Draw skeletal structures for the following:
c. 2,3,3,4-tetramethylheptane
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
a. 5-ethyl-2-methyloctane
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
b. 1,3-dimethylcyclohexane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
k. 2-methyl-2-isopropylheptane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
l. 2-methyl-N,N-dimethyl-4-hexanamine
Which of the following conformers has the highest energy (is the least stable)?