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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 69
Chapter 4, Problem 69

Give the systematic names for all alkanes with molecular formula C7H16 that do not have any secondary hydrogens.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The molecular formula C7H16 corresponds to an alkane with 7 carbon atoms and 16 hydrogen atoms. The problem specifies that the alkanes must not have any secondary hydrogens. A secondary hydrogen is a hydrogen atom attached to a secondary carbon, which is a carbon bonded to two other carbons.
Step 2: Recall the structural requirements. To avoid secondary hydrogens, the structure must consist only of primary carbons (bonded to one other carbon) and/or tertiary carbons (bonded to three other carbons). This means the alkane must be highly branched.
Step 3: Begin constructing possible structures. Start with the most branched structure for C7H16. A highly branched structure ensures that no carbon is secondary. For example, consider a structure where all carbons are either primary or tertiary.
Step 4: Verify the structure. Check that the total number of carbons is 7 and the total number of hydrogens is 16. Additionally, confirm that no carbon has a secondary hydrogen by ensuring no carbon is bonded to exactly two other carbons.
Step 5: Assign the systematic name. Use IUPAC nomenclature rules to name the structure. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain, name the substituents, and number the chain to give the substituents the lowest possible numbers. Combine these elements to write the systematic name for the alkane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, connected by single bonds. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. In the case of C7H16, the structure must adhere to this formula, indicating it is a straight-chain or branched alkane.
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Hydrogen Types

Hydrogens in organic compounds can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon atom to which they are attached. A primary hydrogen is attached to a primary carbon (one carbon neighbor), while a secondary hydrogen is attached to a secondary carbon (two carbon neighbors). The question specifies alkanes without secondary hydrogens, meaning all hydrogens must be attached to primary or tertiary carbons.
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Systematic Naming (IUPAC)

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides a systematic method for naming organic compounds. For alkanes, names are derived from the longest continuous carbon chain, with prefixes indicating the number of carbons (e.g., hept- for seven). Branches and substituents are named and numbered according to their position on the main chain, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical communication.
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Related Practice
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Which of the following conformers has the highest energy (is the least stable)?

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