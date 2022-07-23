Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes that contain one or more halogen atoms (F, Cl, Br, I) attached to a carbon atom. They are classified based on the degree of substitution of the carbon atom bonded to the halogen: primary (1°) if the carbon is attached to one other carbon, secondary (2°) if attached to two, and tertiary (3°) if attached to three. Understanding this classification is essential for determining the reactivity and properties of these compounds.