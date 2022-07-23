Textbook Question
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
a.
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Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
a.
Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
b. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane
Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(b) a tertiary alkyl halide
Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(c) three secondary alkyl halides
What is each ether's systematic name?
6.
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
b.