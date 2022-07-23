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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 37
Chapter 4, Problem 37

In which solvent would cyclohexane have the lowest solubility: 1-pentanol, diethyl ether, ethanol, or hexane?

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1
Identify the polarity of cyclohexane. Cyclohexane is a nonpolar molecule because it consists only of carbon and hydrogen atoms arranged in a symmetrical ring structure, resulting in no significant dipole moment.
Recall the principle of 'like dissolves like,' which states that polar solvents dissolve polar solutes, and nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes. This principle will guide us in determining solubility.
Analyze the polarity of each solvent: (1) 1-pentanol is a polar molecule due to its hydroxyl (-OH) group, (2) diethyl ether is slightly polar because of the oxygen atom, (3) ethanol is polar due to its hydroxyl (-OH) group, and (4) hexane is nonpolar because it is a hydrocarbon similar to cyclohexane.
Compare the polarity of cyclohexane with each solvent. Cyclohexane will have the lowest solubility in the most polar solvent because it is nonpolar and does not interact well with polar solvents.
Determine which solvent is the most polar among the options. Ethanol, with its small size and hydroxyl group, is the most polar solvent listed. Therefore, cyclohexane will have the lowest solubility in ethanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity of Solvents

Solvents can be classified as polar or nonpolar based on their molecular structure and the distribution of electrical charge. Polar solvents, like ethanol, have significant dipole moments due to their electronegative atoms, while nonpolar solvents, such as cyclohexane and hexane, have even charge distribution. The principle 'like dissolves like' suggests that nonpolar solutes are more soluble in nonpolar solvents.
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Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a strong type of dipole-dipole interaction that occurs when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen or nitrogen. In the context of solubility, solvents capable of hydrogen bonding, such as 1-pentanol and ethanol, can interact more favorably with polar solutes, while nonpolar solutes like cyclohexane do not engage in hydrogen bonding, affecting their solubility.
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Solubility Principles

Solubility is influenced by the nature of the solute and solvent, temperature, and pressure. For nonpolar solutes like cyclohexane, solubility is generally higher in nonpolar solvents. Therefore, when comparing the solubility of cyclohexane in the given solvents, it is expected to be least soluble in the most polar solvent, which in this case is ethanol.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why

a. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than CH3OH 165 °C2.

b. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).

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Textbook Question

The effectiveness of a barbiturate as a sedative is related to its ability to penetrate the nonpolar membrane of a cell. Which of the following barbiturates would you expect to be the more effective sedative?

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Textbook Question

Draw a potential-energy diagram for rotation about the C-2---C-3 bond of pentane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer.

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Textbook Question

Draw all the staggered and eclipsed conformers that result from rotation about the C-2-C-3 bond of pentane.

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest boiling to lowest boiling:

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Textbook Question

Explain why

c. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than HF 120 °C2.

d. HF 120 °C2 has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).

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