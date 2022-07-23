Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane with
a. all the chloro groups in axial positions.
b. all the chloro groups in equatorial positions.
Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane with
a. all the chloro groups in axial positions.
b. all the chloro groups in equatorial positions.
Draw the more stable chair conformer of cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane.
The chair conformer of fluorocyclohexane is 0.25 kcal/mol more stable when the fluoro substituent is in an equatorial position than when it is in an axial position. How much more stable is the anti conformer than a gauche conformer of 1-fluoropropane, considering rotation about the C1−C2 bond?
Using the data in Table 3.9, calculate the percentage of molecules of cyclohexanol that have the OH group in an equatorial position at 25 °C.
Which has a higher percentage of the diequatorial-substituted conformer compared with the diaxialsubstituted conformer: trans-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane or cis-1-tert-butyl-3-methylcyclohexane?
Is each of the following a cis isomer or a trans isomer?
d.
e.
f.