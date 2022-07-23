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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 3b
Chapter 4, Problem 3b

Name each of the following:
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest carbon chain in the molecule. This will determine the base name of the compound. Count the number of carbon atoms in this chain to find the appropriate alkane name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Determine the presence and position of any functional groups or substituents attached to the main carbon chain. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), and amino (-NH2) groups.
Step 3: Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent or functional group. This ensures the lowest possible numbers for the substituents.
Step 4: Name the substituents and functional groups according to their position on the carbon chain. Use prefixes like 'methyl-', 'ethyl-', 'hydroxy-', etc., and indicate their position with numbers.
Step 5: Combine the names of the substituents and the base name of the carbon chain to form the complete name of the compound. Ensure that the name follows IUPAC naming conventions, including the use of hyphens and commas where necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups, each imparting unique behaviors to the molecules they are part of.
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Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of organic compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines for naming compounds, which include identifying the longest carbon chain, naming functional groups, and assigning locants to indicate the position of substituents. Understanding nomenclature is essential for clear communication and identification of chemical structures.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be shown through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. These representations help chemists visualize molecular geometry, bonding, and functional groups, which are crucial for predicting reactivity and understanding the compound's properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures and name the four constitutional isomers with molecular formula C4H9Br.

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Textbook Question

a. How many hydrogens does an alkane with 17 carbons have?

b. How many carbons does an alkane with 74 hydrogens have?

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Textbook Question

Name each of the following:

c. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Draw the structures of octane and isooctane.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements can be used to prove that carbon is tetrahedral?

a. CH3Br does not have constitutional isomers.

b. CBr4 does not have a dipole moment.

c. CH2Br2 does not have constitutional isomers.

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