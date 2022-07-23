Textbook Question
Draw the structures and name the four constitutional isomers with molecular formula C4H9Br.
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Draw the structures and name the four constitutional isomers with molecular formula C4H9Br.
a. How many hydrogens does an alkane with 17 carbons have?
b. How many carbons does an alkane with 74 hydrogens have?
Name each of the following:
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Draw the structures of octane and isooctane.
Which of the following statements can be used to prove that carbon is tetrahedral?
a. CH3Br does not have constitutional isomers.
b. CBr4 does not have a dipole moment.
c. CH2Br2 does not have constitutional isomers.