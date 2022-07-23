One of the chair conformers of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane is 5.4 kcal/mol less stable than the other. How much steric strain does a 1,3-diaxial interaction between two methyl groups introduce into the conformer?
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 87b
Chapter 4, Problem 87b
Name the following compounds:
b.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the compound. This chain will serve as the parent hydrocarbon, and its name will be based on the number of carbon atoms it contains (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Determine the functional group(s) present in the compound. The functional group with the highest priority will influence the suffix of the compound's name (e.g., -ol for alcohols, -al for aldehydes, -one for ketones, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the highest-priority functional group. This ensures that the functional group receives the lowest possible number.
Identify and name any substituents (side chains or additional groups) attached to the parent chain. Use prefixes such as methyl-, ethyl-, propyl-, etc., to describe these groups, and assign their positions based on the numbering of the parent chain.
Combine the names of the substituents, their positions, and the parent chain name into the final IUPAC name. Ensure that substituents are listed in alphabetical order, and use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nomenclature
Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines that help chemists communicate the structure and composition of compounds clearly. Understanding nomenclature is essential for identifying and naming organic molecules accurately.
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Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for naming compounds, as they often dictate the compound's reactivity and properties.
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Structural Isomers
Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to variations in physical and chemical properties. Understanding structural isomerism is important in nomenclature, as different isomers may have distinct names and characteristics, impacting how they are identified and classified.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Name the following compounds:
c.
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Textbook Question
Explain the following:
a. 1-Hexanol has a higher boiling point than 3-hexanol.
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Textbook Question
Using the data obtained in Problem 81, calculate the percentage of molecules of trans-1,2-dimethylcyclohexane that will have both methyl groups in equatorial positions.
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Textbook Question
Bromine is a larger atom than chlorine, but the equilibrium constants in Table 3.9 indicate that a chloro substituent has a greater preference for the equatorial position than does a bromo substituent. Suggest an explanation for this fact.
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Textbook Question
Using the data obtained in Problem 85, calculate the amount of steric strain in each of the chair conformers of 1,1,3-trimethylcyclohexane. Which conformer predominates at equilibrium?
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