Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 87c
Chapter 4, Problem 87c

Name the following compounds:
c. Structural formula of an alcohol compound with a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to a carbon chain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure. This chain will serve as the parent chain. In this case, the longest chain contains 7 carbons, making the parent name 'heptane'.
Step 2: Determine the functional group present in the molecule. The hydroxyl (-OH) group is present, which classifies the compound as an alcohol. The suffix '-ol' will be used in the name.
Step 3: Number the parent chain starting from the end closest to the hydroxyl group to give it the lowest possible number. The hydroxyl group is attached to carbon 2.
Step 4: Identify and name any substituents attached to the parent chain. There is a methyl group attached to carbon 4 and an ethyl group attached to carbon 3.
Step 5: Combine the names of the substituents, their positions, the parent chain, and the suffix for the functional group. Use alphabetical order for the substituents (ethyl before methyl) and include the position of the hydroxyl group in the name.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, the presence of a functional group, such as the hydroxyl group (-OH) in alcohols, determines the properties and reactivity of the compound. Identifying functional groups is essential for naming organic compounds.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, the presence of functional groups, and the position of substituents. Understanding these rules is crucial for accurately naming compounds and communicating their structures.

Carbon Chain Structure

The carbon chain structure refers to the arrangement of carbon atoms in a molecule, which can be linear, branched, or cyclic. The length and branching of the carbon chain influence the compound's name and properties. Recognizing the structure helps in determining the base name of the compound and identifying any substituents or functional groups present.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

One of the chair conformers of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane is 5.4 kcal/mol less stable than the other. How much steric strain does a 1,3-diaxial interaction between two methyl groups introduce into the conformer?

1417
views
Textbook Question

Name the following compounds:

b.

1202
views
Textbook Question

Using the data obtained in Problem 81, calculate the percentage of molecules of trans-1,2-dimethylcyclohexane that will have both methyl groups in equatorial positions.

1241
views
Textbook Question

Bromine is a larger atom than chlorine, but the equilibrium constants in Table 3.9 indicate that a chloro substituent has a greater preference for the equatorial position than does a bromo substituent. Suggest an explanation for this fact.

1632
views
Textbook Question

Using the data obtained in Problem 85, calculate the amount of steric strain in each of the chair conformers of 1,1,3-trimethylcyclohexane. Which conformer predominates at equilibrium?

1356
views
Textbook Question

Draw the conformers for the following trisubstituted cyclohexane. Calculate the strain energy of each conformer. (The gauche interaction between a methyl and an ethyl group is 0.96 kcal/mol; the 1,3-diaxial interaction between a methyl and an H is 0.87 kcal/mol and between an ethyl and an H is 1.00 kcal/mol.)

1122
views