Textbook Question
Name the following compounds:
c.
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Name the following compounds:
c.
The most stable form of glucose (blood sugar) is a six-membered ring in a chair conformation with its five substituents all in equatorial positions. Draw the most stable conformer of glucose by putting the OH groups and hydrogens on the appropriate bonds in the structure on the right.
Explain the following:
a. 1-Hexanol has a higher boiling point than 3-hexanol.
Name the following compounds:
b.
What is each compound’s systematic name?
e.
f.
Bromine is a larger atom than chlorine, but the equilibrium constants in Table 3.9 indicate that a chloro substituent has a greater preference for the equatorial position than does a bromo substituent. Suggest an explanation for this fact.