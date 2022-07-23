For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
d.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
d.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
c.
Which of the following compounds forms hydrogen bonds between its molecules?
1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH
2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2
3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br
What is the smallest straight-chain alkane that is a liquid at room temperature (which is about 25 °C)?
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(a) the C—O—C bond angle in an ether
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(d) the C—N—C bond angle in a quaternary ammonium salt