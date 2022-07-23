Textbook Question
Draw a potential-energy diagram for rotation about the C-2---C-3 bond of pentane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer.
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Draw a potential-energy diagram for rotation about the C-2---C-3 bond of pentane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer.
Draw all the staggered and eclipsed conformers that result from rotation about the C-2-C-3 bond of pentane.
Rank the following compounds from highest boiling to lowest boiling:
In which solvent would cyclohexane have the lowest solubility: 1-pentanol, diethyl ether, ethanol, or hexane?
Convert the following Newman projections to skeletal structures and name them.
a.
b.
Explain why
c. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than HF 120 °C2.
d. HF 120 °C2 has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).