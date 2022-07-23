Textbook Question
One of the chair conformers of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane is 5.4 kcal/mol less stable than the other. How much steric strain does a 1,3-diaxial interaction between two methyl groups introduce into the conformer?
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One of the chair conformers of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane is 5.4 kcal/mol less stable than the other. How much steric strain does a 1,3-diaxial interaction between two methyl groups introduce into the conformer?
Explain the following:
a. 1-Hexanol has a higher boiling point than 3-hexanol.
What is each compound’s systematic name?
e.
f.
What is each compound’s systematic name?
e.
f.
Calculate the energy difference between the two chair conformers of trans-1,2-dimethylcyclohexane.
What is each compound’s systematic name?
c.
d.