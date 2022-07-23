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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 42c
Chapter 4, Problem 42c

Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
c. 3,3-dimethylhexane, viewed along the C-3---C-4 bond

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1
Identify the structure of 3,3-dimethylhexane. The molecule has a hexane backbone with two methyl groups attached to the third carbon. The task is to analyze the conformation along the C-3 to C-4 bond.
Draw the Newman projection template for the C-3 to C-4 bond. Place the C-3 carbon at the front (circle) and the C-4 carbon at the back (larger circle). Attach the substituents to each carbon based on their connectivity in the molecule.
For the front carbon (C-3), attach two methyl groups (from the 3,3-dimethyl substitution) and one hydrogen. For the back carbon (C-4), attach two hydrogens and one ethyl group (representing the rest of the hexane chain).
To determine the most stable conformer, arrange the substituents to minimize steric hindrance. Place the bulky groups (the two methyl groups on C-3 and the ethyl group on C-4) as far apart as possible. This typically corresponds to a staggered conformation where the largest groups are anti to each other.
Redraw the Newman projection with the optimized staggered conformation. Verify that the bulky groups are positioned to minimize steric interactions, ensuring the most stable conformer is represented.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain between substituents attached to the carbons, allowing chemists to identify the most stable conformers based on the spatial arrangement of these groups.
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Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Conformational Stability

Conformational stability refers to the relative energy of different spatial arrangements of a molecule. In the case of alkanes, steric hindrance and torsional strain play significant roles in determining which conformer is most stable. Generally, staggered conformations are more stable than eclipsed ones due to minimized repulsion between electron clouds of substituents.
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Understanding what a conformer is.

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance occurs when atoms or groups within a molecule are forced close together, leading to increased repulsion and higher energy states. In the context of 3,3-dimethylhexane, the bulky methyl groups can create significant steric interactions, influencing the stability of different conformers. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting which conformer will be the most stable.
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Understanding steric effects.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane with

a. all the chloro groups in axial positions.

b. all the chloro groups in equatorial positions.

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Textbook Question

Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:

b. 3-methylhexane, viewed along the C-3----C-4 bond

1278
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Textbook Question

Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:

a. 3-methylpentane, viewed along the C-2---C-3 bond

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Textbook Question

Verify the strain energy shown in Table 3.8 for cycloheptane

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Textbook Question

Convert the following Newman projections to skeletal structures and name them.

a.

b.

1972
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Textbook Question

The bond angles in a regular polygon with n sides are equal to 180° - 360°/n

a. What are the bond angles in a regular octagon?

b. What are the bond angles in a regular nonagon?

1906
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