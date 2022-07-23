Textbook Question
Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane with
a. all the chloro groups in axial positions.
b. all the chloro groups in equatorial positions.
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Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane with
a. all the chloro groups in axial positions.
b. all the chloro groups in equatorial positions.
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
b. 3-methylhexane, viewed along the C-3----C-4 bond
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
a. 3-methylpentane, viewed along the C-2---C-3 bond
Verify the strain energy shown in Table 3.8 for cycloheptane
Convert the following Newman projections to skeletal structures and name them.
a.
b.
The bond angles in a regular polygon with n sides are equal to 180° - 360°/n
a. What are the bond angles in a regular octagon?
b. What are the bond angles in a regular nonagon?