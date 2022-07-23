Draw a potential-energy diagram for rotation about the C-2---C-3 bond of pentane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer.
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 42a
Chapter 4, Problem 42a
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
a. 3-methylpentane, viewed along the C-2---C-3 bond
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the Newman projection concept. A Newman projection is a way to visualize the conformations of a molecule by looking directly down a specific bond axis. In this case, we are viewing along the C-2-C-3 bond of 3-methylpentane.
Step 2: Identify the substituents attached to the C-2 and C-3 atoms. For 3-methylpentane, C-2 has a hydrogen atom, a methyl group (-CH3), and the rest of the chain (-CH2CH2CH3). C-3 has a hydrogen atom, a methyl group (-CH3), and the rest of the chain (-CH2CH3).
Step 3: Draw the front carbon (C-2) as a circle and place its substituents (hydrogen, methyl group, and chain) at 120° angles around the circle. The back carbon (C-3) is represented as a larger circle behind the front carbon, with its substituents also placed at 120° angles.
Step 4: Arrange the substituents to minimize steric hindrance and achieve the most stable staggered conformation. In a staggered conformation, the substituents on the front and back carbons are positioned as far apart as possible. Place the bulky groups (methyl groups and chains) opposite each other to reduce steric interactions.
Step 5: Verify the stability of the conformer. Ensure that the largest groups (methyl groups and chains) are anti-periplanar (180° apart) to achieve the most stable configuration. Smaller groups like hydrogen atoms can occupy the closer positions (gauche interactions).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Newman Projections
Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down a bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain between substituents attached to the carbons. By rotating around the bond, different conformers can be depicted, allowing for the identification of the most stable arrangement.
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Conformational Stability
Conformational stability refers to the relative energy of different spatial arrangements of a molecule. Factors influencing stability include steric hindrance, torsional strain, and the presence of electron-donating or withdrawing groups. In the case of 3-methylpentane, the most stable conformer minimizes steric clashes between the bulky methyl group and other hydrogen atoms.
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Steric Hindrance
Steric hindrance occurs when atoms or groups within a molecule are in close proximity, leading to repulsive interactions that increase the energy of the system. In conformational analysis, minimizing steric hindrance is crucial for identifying the most stable conformer. For 3-methylpentane, the arrangement that places the methyl group in an equatorial position relative to other substituents typically results in lower steric strain.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
2016
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Textbook Question
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
b. 3-methylhexane, viewed along the C-3----C-4 bond
1278
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Textbook Question
Draw all the staggered and eclipsed conformers that result from rotation about the C-2-C-3 bond of pentane.
1418
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Textbook Question
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
c. 3,3-dimethylhexane, viewed along the C-3---C-4 bond
689
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Textbook Question
Convert the following Newman projections to skeletal structures and name them.
a.
b.
1972
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Textbook Question
The bond angles in a regular polygon with n sides are equal to 180° - 360°/n
a. What are the bond angles in a regular octagon?
b. What are the bond angles in a regular nonagon?
1906
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