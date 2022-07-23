Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 42b
Chapter 4, Problem 42b

Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
b. 3-methylhexane, viewed along the C-3----C-4 bond

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of 3-methylhexane and locate the C-3 and C-4 atoms in the molecule. The C-3 atom is bonded to a methyl group (-CH₃), a hydrogen atom, and the rest of the chain, while the C-4 atom is bonded to two hydrogens and the rest of the chain.
Understand that Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformations of a molecule by looking down a specific bond axis. In this case, you will be viewing along the C-3-C-4 bond.
Draw the front carbon (C-3) as a circle and the back carbon (C-4) as a larger circle behind it. Represent the substituents on C-3 (methyl group, hydrogen, and the chain) as lines radiating from the center of the front circle, and the substituents on C-4 (two hydrogens and the chain) as lines radiating from the back circle.
To determine the most stable conformer, arrange the substituents such that bulky groups (like the methyl group and the chain) are staggered, minimizing steric hindrance. In a staggered conformation, the substituents on the front carbon are positioned at 60° angles relative to the substituents on the back carbon.
Verify that the methyl group on C-3 and the chain on C-4 are positioned opposite each other in the staggered conformation to achieve the lowest energy state. This arrangement minimizes steric interactions between the bulky groups.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain between substituents attached to the carbons, allowing chemists to identify the most stable conformations based on the spatial arrangement of these groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:34
Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Conformational Stability

Conformational stability refers to the relative energy of different spatial arrangements of a molecule. In alkanes, factors such as steric hindrance and torsional strain influence stability. The most stable conformer is typically the one that minimizes these interactions, often achieved by positioning bulky groups in staggered arrangements rather than eclipsed ones.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:29
Understanding what a conformer is.

Substituent Effects in Alkanes

In branched alkanes like 3-methylhexane, the presence and position of substituents significantly affect the molecule's conformation. Larger substituents can create steric hindrance, which influences the stability of different conformers. Understanding how these substituents interact in a Newman projection is crucial for determining the most stable conformation.
Recommended video:
2:02
Directing Effects in Substituted Pyrroles, Furans, and Thiophenes Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a potential-energy diagram for rotation about the C-2---C-3 bond of pentane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer.

2016
views
Textbook Question

Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:

a. 3-methylpentane, viewed along the C-2---C-3 bond

1491
views
Textbook Question

Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:

c. 3,3-dimethylhexane, viewed along the C-3---C-4 bond

689
views
Textbook Question

Verify the strain energy shown in Table 3.8 for cycloheptane

1074
views
Textbook Question

Convert the following Newman projections to skeletal structures and name them.

a.

b.

1972
views
Textbook Question

The bond angles in a regular polygon with n sides are equal to 180° - 360°/n

a. What are the bond angles in a regular octagon?

b. What are the bond angles in a regular nonagon?

1906
views