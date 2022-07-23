Name the following compounds:
c.
Name the following compounds:
c.
Name the following compounds:
b.
Bromine is a larger atom than chlorine, but the equilibrium constants in Table 3.9 indicate that a chloro substituent has a greater preference for the equatorial position than does a bromo substituent. Suggest an explanation for this fact.
Using the data obtained in Problem 85, calculate the amount of steric strain in each of the chair conformers of 1,1,3-trimethylcyclohexane. Which conformer predominates at equilibrium?
Draw the conformers for the following trisubstituted cyclohexane. Calculate the strain energy of each conformer. (The gauche interaction between a methyl and an ethyl group is 0.96 kcal/mol; the 1,3-diaxial interaction between a methyl and an H is 0.87 kcal/mol and between an ethyl and an H is 1.00 kcal/mol.)