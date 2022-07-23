Verify the strain energy shown in Table 3.8 for cycloheptane

Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane with
a. all the chloro groups in axial positions.
b. all the chloro groups in equatorial positions.
Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane with
a. all the chloro groups in axial positions.
b. all the chloro groups in equatorial positions.
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
b. 3-methylhexane, viewed along the C-3----C-4 bond
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
c. 3,3-dimethylhexane, viewed along the C-3---C-4 bond
The chair conformer of fluorocyclohexane is 0.25 kcal/mol more stable when the fluoro substituent is in an equatorial position than when it is in an axial position. How much more stable is the anti conformer than a gauche conformer of 1-fluoropropane, considering rotation about the C1−C2 bond?
Using the data in Table 3.9, calculate the percentage of molecules of cyclohexanol that have the OH group in an equatorial position at 25 °C.
The bond angles in a regular polygon with n sides are equal to 180° - 360°/n
a. What are the bond angles in a regular octagon?
b. What are the bond angles in a regular nonagon?