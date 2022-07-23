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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 44
Chapter 4, Problem 44

Verify the strain energy shown in Table 3.8 for cycloheptane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of strain energy. Strain energy in cycloalkanes arises due to factors like angle strain (deviation from ideal bond angles), torsional strain (eclipsing interactions), and steric strain (crowding of atoms). Cycloheptane, being a medium-sized ring, experiences strain due to its non-ideal conformations.
Step 2: Review the conformations of cycloheptane. Cycloheptane adopts a puckered, non-planar conformation to minimize strain. Analyze the bond angles and torsional interactions in this conformation to identify sources of strain energy.
Step 3: Use experimental or calculated data to determine the strain energy. Strain energy is typically derived from heats of combustion or computational methods. Compare the experimental heat of combustion per CH₂ group for cycloheptane with that of an unstrained alkane to calculate the strain energy.
Step 4: Apply the formula for strain energy calculation. Strain energy can be calculated as the difference between the experimental heat of combustion and the theoretical heat of combustion for a strain-free molecule. Represent this calculation using MathML: Strain Energy=Heat of Combustion (Experimental)-Heat of Combustion (Theoretical)
Step 5: Verify the strain energy value in Table 3.8. Compare your calculated strain energy with the value provided in the table. Ensure consistency by checking the methodology used to derive the table value and confirm that it aligns with your approach.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strain Energy

Strain energy in organic chemistry refers to the energy stored in a molecule due to the distortion of its bond angles and lengths from their ideal values. In cyclic compounds, such as cycloheptane, strain arises from angle strain, torsional strain, and steric hindrance, which can affect the stability and reactivity of the molecule. Understanding strain energy is crucial for predicting the behavior of cyclic compounds.
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Cycloheptane Structure

Cycloheptane is a seven-membered carbon ring that exhibits unique structural characteristics compared to smaller cycloalkanes. Its non-planar conformation helps alleviate some strain, but it still experiences significant angle strain due to the deviation from the ideal tetrahedral bond angles of 109.5 degrees. Familiarity with cycloheptane's structure is essential for analyzing its strain energy.
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Table of Strain Energies

Tables of strain energies provide quantitative values that represent the stability of various cyclic compounds, including cycloheptane. These values are derived from experimental data and theoretical calculations, allowing chemists to compare the relative strain of different rings. Analyzing such tables helps in understanding how molecular structure influences strain and, consequently, the compound's reactivity and stability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane with

a. all the chloro groups in axial positions.

b. all the chloro groups in equatorial positions.

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Textbook Question

Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:

b. 3-methylhexane, viewed along the C-3----C-4 bond

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Textbook Question

Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:

c. 3,3-dimethylhexane, viewed along the C-3---C-4 bond

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Textbook Question

The chair conformer of fluorocyclohexane is 0.25 kcal/mol more stable when the fluoro substituent is in an equatorial position than when it is in an axial position. How much more stable is the anti conformer than a gauche conformer of 1-fluoropropane, considering rotation about the C1−C2 bond?

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Textbook Question

Using the data in Table 3.9, calculate the percentage of molecules of cyclohexanol that have the OH group in an equatorial position at 25 °C.

1416
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Textbook Question

The bond angles in a regular polygon with n sides are equal to 180° - 360°/n

a. What are the bond angles in a regular octagon?

b. What are the bond angles in a regular nonagon?

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