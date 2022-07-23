Textbook Question
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
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What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
What is each compound's systematic name?
d. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3
a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
1.
What is each compound's systematic name?
f.
Draw a skeletal structure for an alkane that has
a. six carbons, all secondary.
b. eight carbons and only primary hydrogens.
c. seven carbons with two isopropyl groups.
Which of the following conformers of isobutyl chloride is the most stable?