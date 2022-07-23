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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 62c
Chapter 4, Problem 62c

What is each compound's systematic name?
c.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure. This will serve as the parent chain for naming the compound. Count the number of carbons in this chain to determine the base name (e.g., pentane, hexane).
Step 2: Determine the functional group present in the compound. In this case, the functional group is an amine (-NH group). The presence of the amine group will influence the suffix of the name.
Step 3: Number the parent chain starting from the end closest to the functional group (amine) to ensure the lowest possible number is assigned to the functional group.
Step 4: Identify and name any substituents attached to the parent chain. For example, alkyl groups such as methyl or ethyl should be named and their positions on the chain should be indicated.
Step 5: Combine the names of the substituents, parent chain, and functional group into the systematic name, ensuring proper placement of numbers and prefixes to reflect the structure accurately.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systematic Naming

Systematic naming in organic chemistry, also known as IUPAC nomenclature, is a standardized method for naming chemical compounds. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups present, and applying specific rules to create a unique name that reflects the structure of the compound. This ensures that each compound has a distinct name that conveys its molecular structure.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of amines, the presence of the -NH2 group indicates that the compound is an amine, which can influence its reactivity and properties. Recognizing functional groups is essential for systematic naming and understanding the behavior of organic compounds.
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Carbon Chain Length and Branching

The length of the carbon chain and the presence of branching are critical factors in determining the systematic name of an organic compound. The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms is identified first, and any branches or substituents are noted. This structural information is crucial for accurately naming the compound and understanding its chemical properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

e.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

d. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3

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Textbook Question

a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?

b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?

c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?

1.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

f.

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Textbook Question

Draw a skeletal structure for an alkane that has

a. six carbons, all secondary.

b. eight carbons and only primary hydrogens.

c. seven carbons with two isopropyl groups.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following conformers of isobutyl chloride is the most stable?

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