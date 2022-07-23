Textbook Question
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
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What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
What is each compound's systematic name?
d. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3
What is each compound's systematic name?
f.
Draw a skeletal structure for an alkane that has
a. six carbons, all secondary.
b. eight carbons and only primary hydrogens.
c. seven carbons with two isopropyl groups.
Which has
a. the higher boiling point: 1-bromopentane or 1-bromohexane?
b. the higher boiling point: pentyl chloride or isopentyl chloride?
What is each compound's systematic name?
i.
j.