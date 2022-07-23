Textbook Question
Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
c.
d.
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Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
c.
d.
What is each compound’s systematic name?
i.
What is each compound's systematic name?
g.
h.
How many hydrogens are attached to each of the indicated carbons in morphine?
Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has
(a) only primary and secondary hydrogens.
Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has
(c) one tertiary hydrogen