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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 15e,f
Chapter 4, Problem 15e,f

What is each compound's systematic name?
e. Structural formula of a cycloalkane with a branched chain, illustrating its molecular connectivity.
f. Chemical structure of a cycloalkane with labeled carbon atoms for systematic naming.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure in (i). Identify the parent chain, which is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms. In this case, the parent chain contains four carbon atoms, making it a butane derivative.
Step 2: Identify the substituents attached to the parent chain in (i). There is a cyclopropyl group attached to the second carbon of the butane chain.
Step 3: Assign the locant (position number) for the substituent in (i). The cyclopropyl group is attached to carbon-2 of the butane chain. The systematic name will include this locant.
Step 4: Analyze the structure in (ii). Identify the parent chain, which is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms. In this case, the parent chain contains six carbon atoms, making it a hexane derivative.
Step 5: Identify the substituents attached to the parent chain in (ii). There is a methyl group attached to carbon-1 and a propyl group attached to carbon-3 of the hexane chain. Assign locants and combine them with the parent name to form the systematic name.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systematic Naming

Systematic naming in organic chemistry refers to the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) rules used to assign unique names to chemical compounds. This process involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups, and numbering the carbon atoms to provide a clear and unambiguous name that reflects the structure of the compound.
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Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They follow the general formula CnH2n and can be saturated or unsaturated. Understanding the structure of cycloalkanes is crucial for systematic naming, as the presence of rings affects the naming conventions and the identification of substituents.
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Substituents and Their Position

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain or ring. When naming compounds, it is essential to identify the type and position of these substituents, as they influence the compound's name. The position is indicated by numbering the carbon atoms in the main chain or ring, ensuring that the substituents are assigned the lowest possible numbers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound’s systematic name?

i.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

g.

h.

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Textbook Question

How many hydrogens are attached to each of the indicated carbons in morphine?

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1
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Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has

(a) only primary and secondary hydrogens.

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has

(c) one tertiary hydrogen

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