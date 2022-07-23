Textbook Question
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
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What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
What is each compound's systematic name?
d. CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3
Which has
a. the higher boiling point: 1-bromopentane or 1-bromohexane?
b. the higher boiling point: pentyl chloride or isopentyl chloride?
Which has
c. the greater solubility in water: 1-butanol or 1-pentanol?
d. the higher boiling point: 1-hexanol or 1-methoxypentane?
What is each compound's systematic name?
i.
j.