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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 62f
Chapter 4, Problem 62f

What is each compound's systematic name?
f. Structural formula of an amine showing carbon and nitrogen atoms with attached hydrogen groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the compound. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end nearest to the first substituent (branch or functional group) to ensure the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Identify and name all substituents (e.g., alkyl groups like methyl, ethyl, etc., or functional groups like hydroxyl, halogens, etc.).
Step 4: Assign a number to each substituent based on its position on the parent chain, and list the substituents in alphabetical order in the compound's name. Use prefixes like di-, tri-, tetra- if the same substituent appears multiple times.
Step 5: Combine the substituent names, their positions, and the parent chain name into the full systematic name, ensuring proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers and hyphens between numbers and words).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, which directly influences their systematic naming.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties, making it important to specify the correct structure when naming a compound. Understanding isomerism is vital for accurately determining the systematic names of compounds, as different structures can have distinct names.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

e.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

c.

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What is each compound's systematic name?

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Which has

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Which has

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

i.

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