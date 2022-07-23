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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 73g,h
Chapter 4, Problem 73g,h

What is each compound’s systematic name?
g.
h.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first compound (g). Identify the longest continuous carbon chain as the parent chain. Count the number of carbons in this chain to determine the base name (e.g., pentane, hexane, etc.).
Step 2: Identify and name the substituents attached to the parent chain. For compound (g), note the presence of an ether functional group (-O-) and any alkyl groups attached to the oxygen atom.
Step 3: Assign locants (numbers) to the substituents based on the position of the ether group and other substituents along the parent chain. Ensure the numbering minimizes the locants.
Step 4: Combine the substituent names, locants, and parent chain name to form the systematic name for compound (g). Use the IUPAC naming rules for ethers (e.g., alkoxyalkane).
Step 5: Repeat the process for compound (h). Identify the longest continuous carbon chain, name the substituents (e.g., alkyl groups), assign locants, and combine them to form the systematic name. Ensure proper handling of branching and substituent priority.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and stereochemistry. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, as they dictate how the compound behaves in chemical reactions and influence its systematic name.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This concept is important in organic chemistry as it affects the naming and properties of compounds. Understanding the different types of isomers, such as chain isomers and position isomers, is vital for correctly assigning systematic names.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)

c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?

d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?

e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

d. cis-1,2-diethylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)

a. Give the systematic name for each of the isomers.

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

b. trans-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)

b. Give a common name for each isomer that has a common name.

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