Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?
d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?
e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?
d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?
e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
d. cis-1,2-diethylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
a. Give the systematic name for each of the isomers.
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
b. trans-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
b. Give a common name for each isomer that has a common name.