Textbook Question
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
c.
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Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
c.
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
a. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH
What is each compound's systematic name?
g.
h.
How many hydrogens are attached to each of the indicated carbons in morphine?
Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has
(c) one tertiary hydrogen