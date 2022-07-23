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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 15i
Chapter 4, Problem 15i

What is each compound’s systematic name?
i.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest carbon chain in the compound, which will serve as the parent hydrocarbon. Count the number of carbon atoms in this chain to determine the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent group. This ensures that the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituents attached to the main carbon chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups like methyl (CH₃-), ethyl (C₂H₅-), and halogens like chloro (Cl-), bromo (Br-), etc.
Assign a number to each substituent based on its position on the main carbon chain. If there are multiple identical substituents, use prefixes such as di-, tri-, tetra-, etc., to indicate their quantity.
Combine the names and numbers into a single systematic name, starting with the substituents in alphabetical order, followed by the base name of the main carbon chain. Ensure that the substituents are prefixed with their respective position numbers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and stereochemistry. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, as they dictate how the compound behaves in chemical reactions and influence its systematic name.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This concept is important in organic chemistry because different isomers can have vastly different properties and names. Understanding how to identify and name these isomers is key to providing the correct systematic name for a compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

c.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

a. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

g.

h.

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Textbook Question

How many hydrogens are attached to each of the indicated carbons in morphine?

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1
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Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has

(c) one tertiary hydrogen

1940
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