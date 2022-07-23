Textbook Question
Which has
i. the greater density: heptane or octane?
j. the higher boiling point: isopentyl alcohol or isopentylamine?
k. the higher boiling point: hexylamine or dipropylamine?
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Which has
i. the greater density: heptane or octane?
j. the higher boiling point: isopentyl alcohol or isopentylamine?
k. the higher boiling point: hexylamine or dipropylamine?
Which has
a. the higher boiling point: 1-bromopentane or 1-bromohexane?
b. the higher boiling point: pentyl chloride or isopentyl chloride?
Which has
c. the greater solubility in water: 1-butanol or 1-pentanol?
d. the higher boiling point: 1-hexanol or 1-methoxypentane?
Which has
h. the higher boiling point: diethyl ether or butyl alcohol?
c. Draw Newman projections of the two conformers of the trans isomer.
d. Which of the conformers predominates at equilibrium?
What is each compound's systematic name?
i.
j.