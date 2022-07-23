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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 58
Chapter 4, Problem 58

Which of the following represents a cis isomer?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cis and trans isomers. Cis isomers have substituents on the same side of the molecule, while trans isomers have substituents on opposite sides.
Step 2: Analyze the chair conformations in the image. Look at the positions of the methyl groups (CH₃) on the cyclohexane ring in each structure.
Step 3: For each structure (A, B, C, D), determine whether the methyl groups are both on the same side (cis) or on opposite sides (trans). This can be identified by checking if both substituents are either axial or equatorial.
Step 4: In structure A, the methyl groups are on the same side of the ring (both equatorial or both axial), indicating a cis isomer. In structure B, the methyl groups are on opposite sides (one axial and one equatorial), indicating a trans isomer.
Step 5: Similarly, analyze structures C and D. Structure C has methyl groups on opposite sides (trans), while structure D has methyl groups on the same side (cis).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism where molecules with the same molecular formula have different spatial arrangements of atoms. In cis isomers, similar or identical groups are on the same side of a double bond or a ring structure, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This difference in arrangement can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
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Is the following cyclohexane cis or trans?

Double Bonds and Restricted Rotation

Double bonds consist of one sigma bond and one pi bond, which restricts the rotation of the bonded atoms. This restriction is crucial for the existence of cis and trans isomers, as it allows for distinct spatial arrangements. In contrast, single bonds allow free rotation, leading to the same molecular structure regardless of the orientation of substituents.
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Single bonds, double bonds, and triple bonds.

Identifying Isomers

To identify cis and trans isomers, one must analyze the substituents attached to the double bond or ring structure. By examining the positions of these groups, one can determine whether they are on the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans). Drawing the molecule or using molecular models can aid in visualizing these arrangements and confirming the isomer type.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

3.

4. (CH3CH2)4C

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Textbook Question

a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?

b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?

c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?

2.

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Textbook Question

a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?

b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?

c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?

1.

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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2

2.

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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

5. BrCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH3

6.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following conformers of isobutyl chloride is the most stable?

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