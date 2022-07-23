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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 33b(4,5,6)
Chapter 4, Problem 33b(4,5,6)

Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
4. CH3CH2CH2NHCH3 
5. CH3CH2CH2COOH
6. CH3CH2CH2CH2F

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in each compound. For compound 4 (CH3CH2CH2NHCH3), the functional group is a secondary amine (-NH-). For compound 5 (CH3CH2CH2COOH), the functional group is a carboxylic acid (-COOH). For compound 6 (CH3CH2CH2CH2F), the functional group is an alkyl fluoride (-F).
Understand the concept of hydrogen bonding. Hydrogen bonding occurs when a hydrogen atom is covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom (such as N, O, or F) and interacts with a lone pair of electrons on another electronegative atom.
Analyze compound 4 (CH3CH2CH2NHCH3). The secondary amine contains a nitrogen atom with a lone pair of electrons, and the N-H bond can act as a hydrogen bond donor. Therefore, this compound can form hydrogen bonds with ethanol.
Analyze compound 5 (CH3CH2CH2COOH). The carboxylic acid group contains both an O-H bond (hydrogen bond donor) and a carbonyl oxygen with lone pairs (hydrogen bond acceptor). This makes it capable of forming hydrogen bonds with ethanol.
Analyze compound 6 (CH3CH2CH2CH2F). The fluorine atom is electronegative and has lone pairs, but the C-F bond does not have a hydrogen directly bonded to fluorine. Therefore, this compound is less likely to form hydrogen bonds with ethanol compared to the other two compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of intermolecular force that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen, interacts with another electronegative atom. This interaction is crucial for the solubility of compounds in polar solvents like ethanol, as it enhances the attraction between the solute and solvent molecules.
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Polarity of Molecules

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, which have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, can interact favorably with polar solvents like ethanol. Understanding the polarity of the given compounds helps predict their ability to form hydrogen bonds with ethanol.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of the question, the presence of functional groups such as amines (NH) and carboxylic acids (COOH) in the compounds indicates potential for hydrogen bonding with ethanol, while non-polar groups may hinder such interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why

a. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than CH3OH 165 °C2.

b. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).

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Textbook Question

Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?

1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH

2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2

3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest boiling to lowest boiling:

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds forms hydrogen bonds between its molecules?

1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH

2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2

3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br

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Textbook Question

What is the smallest straight-chain alkane that is a liquid at room temperature (which is about 25 °C)?

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Textbook Question

Explain why

c. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than HF 120 °C2.

d. HF 120 °C2 has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).

2032
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