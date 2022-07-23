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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 25
Chapter 4, Problem 25

Write condensed and skeletal structures for all the tertiary alcohols with molecular formula C6H14O and give each a systematic name.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. A tertiary alcohol is an alcohol where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to a carbon atom that is itself bonded to three other carbon atoms. The molecular formula C6H14O indicates there are six carbons, 14 hydrogens, and one oxygen in the molecule.
Step 2: Begin by constructing possible carbon skeletons for a six-carbon chain that can accommodate a tertiary carbon. A tertiary carbon is a carbon atom bonded to three other carbons. Consider branching to achieve this structure.
Step 3: Place the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the tertiary carbon in each possible structure. Ensure that the placement of the -OH group results in a valid tertiary alcohol and does not violate the molecular formula C6H14O.
Step 4: Write the condensed structural formulas for each valid tertiary alcohol. For example, one possible structure could be 2-methyl-2-pentanol, which has the condensed formula CH3C(CH3)(OH)CH2CH2CH3.
Step 5: Write the skeletal structures for each tertiary alcohol. In skeletal structures, carbon atoms are represented by vertices and lines, and hydrogens attached to carbons are implied. Label the hydroxyl group explicitly. Assign systematic IUPAC names to each structure based on the longest carbon chain and the position of the -OH group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tertiary Alcohols

Tertiary alcohols are organic compounds where the hydroxyl (-OH) group is attached to a carbon atom that is connected to three other carbon atoms. This structure influences their reactivity and properties, making them less likely to undergo oxidation compared to primary and secondary alcohols. Understanding the classification of alcohols is crucial for identifying and naming them correctly.
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Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures, or line-angle formulas, are simplified representations of organic molecules that depict the carbon skeleton and functional groups without showing all hydrogen atoms. In these structures, each vertex represents a carbon atom, and the bonds between them are drawn as lines. This method allows for a clearer visualization of complex molecules, especially when dealing with multiple isomers.
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Systematic Naming (IUPAC Nomenclature)

Systematic naming, governed by IUPAC rules, provides a standardized way to name organic compounds based on their structure. For tertiary alcohols, the name includes the longest carbon chain, the position of the hydroxyl group, and the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of the alcohol functional group. Mastery of IUPAC nomenclature is essential for accurately communicating the identity of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:

c.

d.

842
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Textbook Question

Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:

a.

b.

678
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Textbook Question

What are their common names?

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Textbook Question

Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:

a.

b.

1041
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Textbook Question

Draw the structures of a homologous series of alcohols that have from one to six carbons and give each of them a common name and a systematic name.

1370
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