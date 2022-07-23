Textbook Question
Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
b.
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Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
b.
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
c.
d.
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.
What are their common names?
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.
Draw the structures of a homologous series of alcohols that have from one to six carbons and give each of them a common name and a systematic name.