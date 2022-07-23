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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 77a
Chapter 9, Problem 77a

The A ring of cortisone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
Cortisone structure with reactants for Diels-Alder reaction, asking for the product of the reaction.

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1
Identify the two reactants in the Diels–Alder reaction: one is the diene (a molecule with two conjugated double bonds), and the other is the dienophile (a molecule with a double or triple bond that reacts with the diene). Analyze the structures provided in the problem to determine which is which.
Understand the mechanism of the Diels–Alder reaction: it is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction where the diene contributes four π-electrons and the dienophile contributes two π-electrons. This reaction forms a six-membered ring.
Orient the diene and dienophile correctly: ensure that the diene is in the s-cis conformation (both double bonds on the same side of the single bond) to allow for proper orbital overlap. Check for any substituents on the diene or dienophile that may influence regioselectivity or stereoselectivity.
Predict the product: combine the diene and dienophile to form a six-membered ring. Pay attention to the stereochemistry of the product, as the Diels–Alder reaction is stereospecific. If the dienophile has substituents, their stereochemistry (cis or trans) will be preserved in the product.
Verify the structure of the product: ensure that the newly formed six-membered ring matches the A ring of cortisone. Double-check the positions of any substituents and the stereochemistry to confirm the product aligns with the expected outcome.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diels–Alder Reaction

The Diels–Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, resulting in the formation of a six-membered ring. This reaction is a key method in organic synthesis for constructing cyclic compounds and is characterized by its stereospecificity and regioselectivity. Understanding the mechanism and the orientation of the reactants is crucial for predicting the product.
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Steroid Structure

Steroids are a class of organic compounds characterized by a core structure of four fused carbon rings, known as the steroid nucleus. The specific arrangement of functional groups and the stereochemistry of these rings influence the biological activity and properties of steroids. Recognizing the A, B, C, and D rings in steroids is essential for understanding their synthesis and reactivity.
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Reactant Identification

Identifying the correct reactants in a Diels–Alder reaction is critical for predicting the product. The diene must be in an appropriate conformation to react with the dienophile, which can be an alkene or alkyne. Understanding the electronic and steric properties of the reactants helps in determining the feasibility of the reaction and the nature of the resulting product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which species in each of the pairs in Problem 80 is the stronger base?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

The C ring of estrone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?

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Textbook Question

Which loses a proton more readily: a methyl group bonded to cyclohexane or a methyl group bonded to benzene?

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Textbook Question

Which compound is the strongest base?

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Textbook Question

Rank the following carbocations from most stable to least stable:

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Textbook Question

Which compound has the greater electron density on its oxygen atom?

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