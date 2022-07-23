Would you expect the stretching band of the carbonyl to appear at a higher frequency for cyclohexanecarbaldehyde or benzaldehyde? Explain.
A carboxylic acid can be converted to an ester using the conditions shown. Explain how a comparison of an IR spectrum of the reactant(s) and product can be used to determine whether the reaction was successful or not.
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Key Concepts
Carboxylic Acid to Ester Conversion
Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy
Functional Group Identification via IR Spectrum
Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(a)
Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(c)
What functional groups might be present in the IR spectra for the molecules with the given molecular formulas. [Be sure to use the molecular formula in your analysis.]
(b) C₃H₄O₄
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Under acidic conditions, alkene A can be isomerized to the more stable alkene B. How could IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between A and B? [There are a few correct answers.]
Hoping to make the following diene, a chemist treated the diol shown with acid. Based on the IR spectrum, was the reaction successful? If not, what compound was made instead?
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