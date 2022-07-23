Functional Group Identification via IR Spectrum

In the IR spectrum, carboxylic acids show a broad O-H stretch around 2500-3000 cm⁻¹ and a sharp C=O stretch near 1700 cm⁻¹. Esters, however, lack the O-H stretch and exhibit a C=O stretch around 1735-1750 cm⁻¹. Comparing these spectra allows one to confirm the conversion by the disappearance of the O-H stretch and the shift in the C=O stretch.