Hooke's Law in Vibrational Spectroscopy

Hooke's Law describes the relationship between the force needed to extend or compress a spring and the distance it is stretched or compressed. In vibrational spectroscopy, it is used to model the vibrational frequencies of chemical bonds, where the bond acts like a spring. The frequency of vibration is proportional to the square root of the bond strength and inversely proportional to the square root of the reduced mass of the bonded atoms.