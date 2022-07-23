Textbook Question
Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(a)
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Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(a)
Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(c)
Based on Hooke's law, choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at a higher wavenumber.
(e) C=N vs C≡N
2-Methylnonan-4-one can undergo two different McLafferty rearrangements. Draw the products of each of them.
Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to have the more intense stretching band
(b) C=O vs. C=N
Assign the structure based on the mass spectrum and IR spectrum shown.
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