The base peak in Figure 14.51 has m/z 45. Suggest a molecular formula and a structure for this fragment.
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The base peak in Figure 14.51 has m/z 45. Suggest a molecular formula and a structure for this fragment.
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Suggest three ways that the following tertiary amine can fragment by α-cleavage. At which m/z would you expect to see peaks corresponding to these fragments?
The molecule that gave the mass spectrum shown here contains a halogen. Which halogen is present?
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In the mass spectrum of hexan-3-ol, identify the fragments arising from two α-cleavage fragmentations and one dehydration fragmentation.
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The presence of what atom is indicated by the following mass spectrum?
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The molecular ion (M) is significant in the mass spectrum of benzyl fluoride, but it is barely present in the mass spectrum of benzyl iodide. Why might this be the case?
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