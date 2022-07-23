Textbook Question
Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.
(b) C3H7NO
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Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.
(b) C3H7NO
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Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at the higher wavenumber.
(b) C―H vs. C―O
Calculate the reduced mass for the following bonds.
(a) C―H
Calculate the reduced mass for the following bonds.
(c) C―Cl
What functional groups are present in a molecule with a molecular formula of C₄H₁₀O and the following IR spectrum? [Use Table 14.2 for this.]
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Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.
(d) C₇H₅O
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