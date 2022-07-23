Textbook Question
Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at the higher wavenumber.
(a) C―N vs. C = N
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Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at the higher wavenumber.
(a) C―N vs. C = N
Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.
(b) C3H7NO
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Would you expect an acetylenic C―H to absorb at a higher or lower wavenumber than the C―H in ethene?
Calculate the reduced mass for the following bonds.
(a) C―H
Calculate the reduced mass for the following bonds.
(c) C―Cl
Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.
(d) C₇H₅O
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