The first step of a reaction called electrophilic aromatic substitution is as follows:
If this step is rate-determining for the overall reaction, which benzene derivative would you expect to react most quickly? Which would react most slowly?
(a)
The first step of a reaction called electrophilic aromatic substitution is as follows:
If this step is rate-determining for the overall reaction, which benzene derivative would you expect to react most quickly? Which would react most slowly?
(a)
Rank the following acetophenone derivatives on the basis of the carbonyl stretching frequency (1 = highest ; 4 = lowest ).
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
For each of the molecules shown, predict the structure of at least one major fragment in the mass spectrum.
(e)
What ratio of M, M + 2 , M + 4 and would you expect for 1,6-dibromohexane?
For each of the molecules shown, predict the structure of at least one major fragment in the mass spectrum.
(b)
Give the structure of the molecule that gives rise to the following IR and mass spectra.
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