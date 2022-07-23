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Ch. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass SpectrometryProblem 13b
Chapter 13, Problem 13b

Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.
(b) C3H7NO
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1
Examine the IR spectrum for key absorption bands. Look for peaks in the regions corresponding to functional groups. For example, broad peaks around 3200-3600 cm⁻¹ often indicate O-H or N-H stretching, while sharp peaks near 1700 cm⁻¹ suggest C=O stretching.
Identify the molecular formula C3H7NO. This formula suggests the presence of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen. Possible functional groups include amides, amines, alcohols, or ketones.
Analyze the broad peak around 3200-3500 cm⁻¹ in the IR spectrum. This could correspond to N-H stretching, indicating the presence of an amine or amide group.
Look for a sharp peak near 1650-1750 cm⁻¹. This region typically corresponds to C=O stretching, which is characteristic of carbonyl groups such as those found in amides or ketones.
Consider the absence of peaks around 2500-3000 cm⁻¹, which would indicate O-H stretching from carboxylic acids. Based on the molecular formula and IR data, the functional groups are likely an amide (C=O and N-H) or an amine (N-H).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infrared Spectroscopy (IR)

Infrared spectroscopy is a technique used to identify functional groups in organic compounds by measuring the absorption of infrared light at different wavelengths. Each functional group absorbs IR radiation at characteristic frequencies, allowing chemists to deduce the presence of specific groups based on the peaks observed in the spectrum.
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General Features of IR Spect

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, amines, and carbonyls, each with distinct IR absorption patterns that can be identified in a spectrum, aiding in the structural analysis of organic compounds.
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Molecular Formula Interpretation

The molecular formula provides information about the number and types of atoms in a compound, which is essential for predicting its structure and potential functional groups. For the formula C3H7NO, the presence of nitrogen and oxygen suggests possible functional groups such as amines or alcohols, which can be confirmed through analysis of the IR spectrum.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at the higher wavenumber.

(a) C―N vs. C = N

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Textbook Question

Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at the higher wavenumber.

(b) C―H vs. C―O

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Textbook Question

Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.

(c)

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Textbook Question

What functional groups are present in a molecule with a molecular formula of C₄H₁₀O and the following IR spectrum? [Use Table 14.2 for this.]

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Textbook Question

Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.

(d) C₇H₅O

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