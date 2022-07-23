Textbook Question
Rank C―H σ the following bonds in terms of their bond length. Explain your ranking ( 1= longest ; 3 = shortest).
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Rank C―H σ the following bonds in terms of their bond length. Explain your ranking ( 1= longest ; 3 = shortest).
Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.
(a) C6H14O
Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(b) C6H10O
Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(a) C6H14O
Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.
(b) C4H9ON