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Ch. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass SpectrometryProblem 2a(i)
Chapter 13, Problem 2a(i)

Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(a) C6H14O

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1
Step 1: Calculate the degree of unsaturation (also known as the index of hydrogen deficiency, IHD) to determine the presence of double bonds, triple bonds, or rings. Use the formula: IHD = (2C + 2 - H + N - X)/2, where C = number of carbons, H = number of hydrogens, N = number of nitrogens, and X = number of halogens. For C₆H₁₄O, substitute C = 6, H = 14, and O = 1. Note that oxygen does not affect the IHD calculation.
Step 2: Analyze the IHD result. If IHD = 0, the molecule is fully saturated, meaning there are no double bonds, triple bonds, or rings. If IHD > 0, the molecule may contain unsaturation (e.g., double bonds, triple bonds, or rings).
Step 3: Consider the functional groups that can include oxygen in a saturated molecule (if IHD = 0). These functional groups could include alcohols (R-OH) or ethers (R-O-R').
Step 4: If IHD > 0, consider additional functional groups that could include oxygen and unsaturation. These could include carbonyl-containing groups such as aldehydes (R-CHO), ketones (R-CO-R'), carboxylic acids (R-COOH), or esters (R-COOR').
Step 5: Use the molecular formula and the possible functional groups to propose structures. For example, if IHD = 0, the molecule could be a straight-chain or branched alcohol or ether. If IHD > 0, propose structures with double bonds, rings, or carbonyl groups consistent with the molecular formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH₂). Identifying functional groups is crucial for predicting the reactivity and properties of organic compounds.
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Molecular Formula

A molecular formula provides the number and type of atoms in a molecule, represented by symbols and subscripts. For example, C₆H₁₄O indicates a molecule with six carbon atoms, fourteen hydrogen atoms, and one oxygen atom. Understanding the molecular formula helps in deducing possible structures and functional groups present in the compound.
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How to use IHD with molecular formula.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the existence of compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. For C₆H₁₄O, isomers can exhibit different functional groups or arrangements, leading to variations in chemical properties and reactivity. Recognizing isomerism is essential for understanding the diversity of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank C―H σ the following bonds in terms of their bond length. Explain your ranking ( 1= longest ; 3 = shortest).

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Textbook Question

Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.

(a) C6H14O

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Textbook Question

Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?

(b) C6H10O

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Textbook Question

Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.

(d) C8H9OBr

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Textbook Question

Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.

(b) C4H9ON

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Textbook Question

In the periodic table, the number 79.904 appears under the element bromine. What is the significance of this number?

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