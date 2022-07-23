Step 1: Calculate the degree of unsaturation (also known as the index of hydrogen deficiency, IHD) to determine the presence of double bonds, triple bonds, or rings. Use the formula: IHD = (2C + 2 - H + N - X)/2, where C = number of carbons, H = number of hydrogens, N = number of nitrogens, and X = number of halogens. For C₆H₁₄O, substitute C = 6, H = 14, and O = 1. Note that oxygen does not affect the IHD calculation.