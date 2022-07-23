Characteristic IR Absorption Bands

Characteristic IR absorption bands are specific regions in an IR spectrum where particular functional groups absorb infrared light. These bands are used to identify the presence of functional groups in a molecule. For instance, alkanes show C-H stretching vibrations around 2850-2960 cm⁻¹, while alkenes have C=C stretching near 1640-1680 cm⁻¹. Recognizing these bands is essential for analyzing and interpreting IR spectra.