Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(a)
Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(a)
A carboxylic acid can be converted to an ester using the conditions shown. Explain how a comparison of an IR spectrum of the reactant(s) and product can be used to determine whether the reaction was successful or not.
What functional groups might be present in the IR spectra for the molecules with the given molecular formulas. [Be sure to use the molecular formula in your analysis.]
(b) C₃H₄O₄
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Based on Hooke's law, choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at a higher wavenumber.
(f) C―S vs C=O
Hoping to make the following diene, a chemist treated the diol shown with acid. Based on the IR spectrum, was the reaction successful? If not, what compound was made instead?
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Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to have the more intense stretching band
(b) C=O vs. C=N