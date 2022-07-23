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Ch. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass SpectrometryProblem 6c
Chapter 13, Problem 6c

Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.
(c) Comparison of two carbocations, one with an oxygen atom and a positive charge, the other with a positive charge only.

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Analyze the structure of each carbocation in the pair. Carbocation stability is influenced by factors such as the number of alkyl groups attached to the positively charged carbon (hyperconjugation), resonance stabilization, and inductive effects.
Determine the degree of substitution for each carbocation. A tertiary carbocation (positively charged carbon attached to three alkyl groups) is more stable than a secondary carbocation, which is more stable than a primary carbocation, due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Check for resonance stabilization. If one of the carbocations has a positive charge that can be delocalized through resonance (e.g., adjacent to a double bond or aromatic ring), it will be more stable than a carbocation without resonance stabilization.
Evaluate any inductive effects. Electron-donating groups near the carbocation can stabilize the positive charge, while electron-withdrawing groups can destabilize it. Compare the groups attached to the carbocation in each pair.
Combine all the factors (degree of substitution, resonance, and inductive effects) to identify which carbocation in the pair is more stable. The carbocation with the greatest stabilization from these factors will be the more stable one.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbocation Stability

Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that are classified based on their degree of substitution: primary, secondary, and tertiary. Tertiary carbocations are the most stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect from surrounding alkyl groups, which help to disperse the positive charge. Understanding this stability hierarchy is crucial for predicting the reactivity and formation of carbocations in organic reactions.
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Determining Carbocation Stability

Hyperconjugation

Hyperconjugation is a stabilizing interaction that occurs when the electrons in a sigma bond (usually C-H or C-C) interact with an adjacent empty p-orbital or a positively charged carbon. This interaction allows for the delocalization of charge, which stabilizes the carbocation. The more alkyl groups attached to the carbocation, the greater the hyperconjugation effect, leading to increased stability.
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Inductive Effect

The inductive effect refers to the electron-donating or withdrawing effects of substituents through sigma bonds. Alkyl groups are electron-donating and can stabilize a carbocation by pushing electron density towards the positively charged carbon. This effect is particularly significant in determining the stability of carbocations, as more electron-donating groups lead to greater stabilization of the positive charge.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.

(b) C3H7NO

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Textbook Question

Rank the boiling points of the following molecules. Explain your ranking ( 1 = highest bp; 3 = lowest bp ).

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Textbook Question

Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.

(a)

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Textbook Question

What functional groups are present in a molecule with a molecular formula of C₄H₁₀O and the following IR spectrum? [Use Table 14.2 for this.]

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Textbook Question

Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.

(d) C₇H₅O

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