Textbook Question
Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.
(b) C3H7NO
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Given the IR spectrum, suggest what functional groups might correspond to the given molecular formula.
(b) C3H7NO
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Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.
(c)
Rank the boiling points of the following molecules. Explain your ranking ( 1 = highest bp; 3 = lowest bp ).
Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.
(a)
In the periodic table, the number 79.904 appears under the element bromine. What is the significance of this number?
What functional groups are present in a molecule with a molecular formula of C₄H₁₀O and the following IR spectrum? [Use Table 14.2 for this.]
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